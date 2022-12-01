Kremlin insists on silence about potential prisoner swap between Russia and US

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not think it necessary to discuss a potential Russian-US prisoner swap in public, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

Asked whether any progress could be made on the issue before the end of the year, he said, "We are not commenting on it and urge everybody not to dwell on that either. Such matters can only be discussed in silence."

Talks on a prisoner exchange are ongoing via Russian and American intelligence channels in line with agreements reached between Russia's President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden.