Lavrov says US reaction to special operation wrapped up an era of Russia-West cooperation

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The frenzied response of the United States and its satellites to Russia’s special military operation has drawn the line under a whole era of interaction between Moscow and the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Newsweek magazine.

"The frenzied response of the United States and its allies to Russia's special military operation has basically drawn the line under a whole era of interaction between our country and the West. Those whom we believed to be trustworthy economic partners have chosen illegitimate sanctions and a unilateral break-off of business ties," the minister said.