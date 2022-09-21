Russia not to yield to blackmail, bullying — Putin

VELIKY NOVGOROD, September 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has asserted that it is impossible to intimidate Moscow.

"We won’t yield to blackmail and harassment and will never betray or lose our sovereignty," the head of state said at a concert dedicated to the 1,160th anniversary of the birth of Russia’s statehood. According to him, by bolstering Russia’s sovereignty, its citizens help their country develop.

"Over 1,160 years, we have realized full well that it is deadly for Russia to diminish its sovereignty even temporarily, to reject its national interests. During such periods, the very existence of Russia was threatened," the Russian leader stated. "They won’t see such mistakes on our part anymore!" Putin added.

"Sovereignty is the guarantee of everyone’s freedom. And in our tradition, a person cannot feel truly free if his people, his homeland, Russia, Motherland are unfree," the Russian president explained.