Russia prosecutes over 100 Ukrainian servicemen, including 21 officers

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee reported on Friday it has so far prosecuted 103 Ukrainian servicemen, including 21 officers.

By now, 80 criminal cases have been investigated, with the case files forwarded to competent authorities in Donbass, the Investigative Committee said in a statement. Those include 66 cases on charges of killing at least 167 civilians and injuring 22 people, as well as 14 criminal inquiries into the shelling of civilian infrastructure facilities.

"So far, 103 Ukrainian servicemen, including 21 officers, 10 sergeants and 72 soldiers, have been prosecuted," the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Another five criminal cases on charges brought against five commanders over barbarous treatment of civilians in the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics have been prepared for submission to prosecutors in the two Donbass republics. Over 1,500 criminal probes are still being conducted.

Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin chaired a meeting in Novaya Kakhovka to investigate crimes committed by Ukrainian troops against civilians and Russian servicemen in the LPR and the DPR, as well as in Ukraine., the Investigative Committee added.