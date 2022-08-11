Medvedev visits LPR, holds meeting on Donbass security

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday that he had visited the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) and held a meeting on the security of the Donbass republics.

"On Thursday, I visited the Lugansk People's Republic, meeting with LPR leader Leonid Pasechnik and DPR leader Denis Pushilin," Medvedev blogged.

Medvedev specified that on the instructions of President Vladimir Putin, he held a meeting on priority measures to ensure the security of the Donbass republics.

Taking part in the meeting were Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Sergey Kiriyennko, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Minister of Construction Irek Faizullin, Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov and Head of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin.

"We also looked into the issues of assistance to the economic and social development of the LPR and DPR. We paid special attention to aligning the legislation of the LPR and DPR with that of the Russian Federation, to restoration of infrastructure, hospital repairs, work to prepare schools for the start of the new school year, as well as social problems and support for the citizens," Medvedev wrote. He also added that the head of the Investigative Committee briefed the meeting on the course of investigation into the crimes committed by Ukrainian nationalists.