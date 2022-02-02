US allegations on Russia’s invasion of other states and chemical weapons’ use are false

WASHINGTON, February 2. /TASS/. Recent statements made by US White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Russia's alleged use of "chemical weapons" and its "multiple invasions" of other states are "fundamentally false" and "have no grounds," Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told journalists on Wednesday.

"The statement of the White House official representative is fundamentally false, aimed at demonizing Russia in the eyes of the US public and the world community," Antonov stated. "The US has not backed up with any credible evidence its fantasies built on outright lies about the alleged use of chemical weapons by our country."

"Let me remind you that the United States remains the only country that has not yet fulfilled its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) and has not eliminated national chemical weapons arsenals," The Russian ambassador noted. "The Russian Federation has completely destroyed its stocks of this type of weapons."

"This fact has received international recognition," according to Antonov. "We are waiting for concrete actions from Washington to liberate the world from chemical warfare agents."

The high-ranking Russian diplomat also said: "The accusations against our country of ‘invading’ other states also have no grounds."

"Russia adheres to the principle of "non-interference" in the affairs of foreign countries and strictly follows international law - unlike the United States, whose modern history looks more like a chronology of US military operations in different parts of the globe," Antonov stressed.

"Washington's "bloody" experiments on the "democratization" of the world have brought nothing but chaos, instability, and loss of lives. Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, Syria and Afghanistan are just some of the countries that have experienced the aggressiveness of the US foreign policy."

"We encourage our colleagues to look in the mirror more often before blaming or lecturing others," the head of the Russian diplomatic mission in the United States stressed.