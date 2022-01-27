Russia set to continue dialogue on Ukraine, defending its national interests - diplomat

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russia openly declares its ‘red lines’ and readiness to discuss Ukraine-related matters, defending its national interests at the same time, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters on Thursday.

When asked whether a draft appeal to the Russian president on the recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk Republics (DPR and LPR) contradicts UN Security Council resolutions, Vershinin replied: "You know, we have been clear about our policies and stance regarding those matters, speaking at all levels, starting from the supreme level, the level of the president of the Russian Federation."

"I believe that the distinctive trait of our policies, of our stance on those matters, is that we are transparent, we are absolutely open about our ‘red lines’ and our readiness to engage in dialogue, provided that there is full understanding that we are going to firmly defend our national interests," he said.

The State Duma’s draft appeal to President Vladimir Putin on the necessity to recognize the independence of the Donbass republics was initiated by the Communist Party on January 19. It suggests the issue of their recognition "as independent and sovereign states" be looked at. State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on January 21 that consultation with faction leaders on this matter would be organized next week and later it would be discussed at a Duma Council meeting.