CSTO welcomes Russia-US talks - spokesman

MOSCOW, January 20./TASS./ The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) welcomes the talks between Russia and the US and hopes that the sides will pay heed to each other and will find solutions to the existing problems, CSTO Spokesperson Vladimir Zainetdinov told TASS on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas and UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Miroslav Jenca spoke via a video link. "The CSTO secretary general noted that the organizations welcomed the talks that began between Russia and the US and hope that the sides will hear each other and will find solutions to the existing problems in the global security sphere," he pointed out.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. Consultations on the issue took place in Geneva on January 10, followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels on January 12 and a session of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council in Vienna on January 13.