Moscow awaits US explanation of its position on Ukrainian settlement — Lavrov

STOCKHOLM, December 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that he would like to hear explanations of the US stance on the Ukrainian settlement at the meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"I’m interested in hearing some clarification from Antony [Blinken], those statements that he has just made at the plenary session [of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers], listing points of the Minsk agreements Moscow should comply with. I’m looking forward to listening to explanations and hope that it would help me understand which approaches the US will use to settle [the conflict] in Ukraine," the Russian foreign minister noted at the meeting with his American counterpart.

He also underscored that Moscow is interested in concerted efforts with Washington to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. "Our American colleagues have repeatedly said that they’re eager to help restore a dialogue which existed under the former administration without destroying the Normandy format. We are ready for that," Lavrov added.