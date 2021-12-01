Russia hopes strategic stability dialogue with US to be continued soon — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the strategic stability dialogue with the United States will continue soon and be constructive, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the media on Wednesday.

"The strategic stability dialogue that has been launched and which, I hope, will continue in the near future, is the platform where these issues [US military space programs] must be discussed. We will make our concerns central to the discussions with the Americans. We hope that their response will be constructive and that they will display interest in this discussion, and not produce another portion of illogical accusations against us that contradict common sense," he said.

Ryabkov stressed that the Americans’ attempts to cope with this or that problem in the field of security at the expense of technological breakthroughs or by creating systems which, they think, nobody else has run against the "harsh reality of asymmetric countermeasures and the emergence of certain outpacing technologies that the United States does not have."

"We would not like the logic of action and counteraction that has for many years generated the arms race to appear in the very center of what is called strategic stability," he concluded.