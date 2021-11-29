Migration drama near Belarusian border may have global effects — Medvedev

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. The Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has described the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border as one of the gravest migration crises in Europe, which may have delayed global effects.

"A true migration drama has unfolded on the border between Belarus and Poland. Without an exaggeration it is one of the gravest migration crises in Europe, which may have global effects - delayed ones, which at the moment are hard to predict," Medvedev said at a conference on the implementation and effectiveness of Russia’s migration policy.

"Our task is to analyze the situation, to make the right conclusions and to adjust our own actions, wherever necessary," Medvedev said.

He stressed that another crucial task was to conduct "permanent monitoring of the situation in the Middle East and other parts of the world, from where more emigration waves may arrive."

He explained that "this concerns the situation around Russia and its partners in the Eurasian Economic Union, the CSTO and the CIS."

"We have been able to see the serious consequences of the uncontrolled influx of refugees into Europe from the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and other regions. This, of course triggers an upsurge in crime, ethnic and religious conflicts and social tensions in general, because the indigenous population of the host countries get angry about this," Medvedev said.