Russia needs balanced position for progress in green economy — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russia needs to shape a position substantiated by science and leveraged for progress in the green economy sphere, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at the international forum of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

The global energy transition process is currently accompanied by the ‘green transformation’ of the world economy, the minister said. On the one hand, it carries risks and already "really emerging dangers of the so-called green protectionism" yet it stimulates the development of Russia and other countries in the right direction.

"It is important to use this, as they say, window of opportunity very wisely and in a timely manner, to have a calibrated, scientifically argued position and actively consolidate it as an integral part of the multilateral discussions," Lavrov pointed out.

"We are promoting the concept of forming versatile and transparent rules in the sphere of climatic regulation and low-emission development. We intend to proceed with proactive participation in talks focused on the elaboration of measures to keep the environment comfortable for human life," the top diplomat added.