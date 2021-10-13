Russia is ready to cooperate with EU to stabilize energy market — Putin

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia is ready for close and trustful cooperation with European partners to look for solutions to stabilize the situation on the energy market and combat climate change, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week on Wednesday.

The head of state noted that the consequences of the pandemic and the regional energy market turmoil once again showed how important the stable and reliable operation of the fuel and energy complex and the supply of affordable energy to consumers with minimal environmental impact are for the modern world.

To ensure the energy and environmental safety of the planet, "balanced, responsible actions of all market participants, both producers and consumers, are needed," the Russian leader noted. Their actions should be focused on the long-term perspective in the interests of sustainable development of countries to ensure the well-being of nations, the President added.

"Russia is ready for such constructive, trustful, close cooperation, including direct dialogue with our partners in Europe, with the European Commission to find common solutions to stabilize energy markets and combat climate change. I am confident that together we will certainly achieve results in solving these difficult issues," he said.