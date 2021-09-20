United Russia party expects to win constitutional majority — senior member

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The United Russia party expects to get a constitutional majority during this year’s parliamentary elections, the secretary of the party’s General Council, Andrei Turchak, told reporters on Monday.

"Our goal is 300 plus mandates," he said.

According to the official, the party expects to win approximately 110 mandates in the party list vote and 190 mandates - in single-seat constituencies.

The United Russia party secured 46.94% of the vote in Russia's parliamentary elections with 57.01% of the results processed, according to the Central Election Commission’s data. The Communist Party comes in second with 21.02% of the vote, followed by the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) with 7.95%, A Just Russia with 7.56% and New People with 5.81%.

A total of 14 political parties participated in the elections to the eighth Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) that were held on September 17, 18, and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters also cast their ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions and members of 39 regional parliaments.