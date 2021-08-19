Situation in Karabakh is relatively calm, incidents settled promptly — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 19./TASS/. The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh remains relatively calm, and any incidents emerging due to the acute deficit of trust between Baku and Yerevan, are settled promptly, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"Both Baku and Yerevan praise the stabilizing role of our country, the role of the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh," the diplomat said. "Owing to actions by our peacekeepers on the ground, the situation in the region has improved substantially, and it remains relatively calm," Zakharova said.

"Data on the refugees returning to their homes is regularly published on the website of our country’s Defense Ministry. And isolated incidents are settled promptly in working order. The reason behind them is the acute deficit of trust in relations between Baku and Yerevan," the diplomat went on to say.

According to Zakharova, the situation in Transcaucasia remains the focus of Russia’s attention. The implementation of the trilateral agreements of the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders of November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021, remain the unconditional priority. Contacts with Baku and Yerevan are maintained on a regular basis, she added. Essential work is being done by the foreign and defense ministries, border guard services as well as embassies, Zakharova added.

Russia comes out in favor of the overall improvement of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations. "We urge the sides to remove as soon as possible the existing mutual irritators on the humanitarian track, to exchange POWs under the ‘all for all’ formula, as well as the maps of the minefields in full," she pointed out.

She emphasized that confrontational, and all the more bellicose, rhetoric sometimes heard from political leaders in Transcaucasia countries were absolutely counterproductive.

In comments on recent statements from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who said Baku expected that Russia would not supply arms to Armenia, Zakharova said "Russia’s weapons sales abroad are its sovereign right". She drew attention to the fact that Russia was interacting both with Armenia and Azerbaijan on that track. "That said, we take into account the need to maintain the balance of forces in the region," the diplomat stressed.

She also noted that Russia had repeatedly urged both Yerevan and Baku to refrain from the use of force and engage only political and diplomatic means to defuse tensions. "We still go on the premise that the launch of the talks on the delimitation of the border with its subsequent demarcation is the long-term solution. We are ready to offer necessary consultative assistance to that process," the diplomat concluded.