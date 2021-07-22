Russia advocates standardizing approaches to vaccines on global scale — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia advocates cooperation between countries on coronavirus vaccines and standardization of approaches to such medications on a global scale, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Thursday.

"The President generally advocates the standardization of approaches [to vaccines on a global scale]. Because, as he said yesterday, everybody acts on their own tracks today, which does not lead to an increased efficiency of our common efforts. Therefore yes, we advocate dialogue and we advocate looking for ways to standardize approaches to vaccines on a global scale," Peskov said.

On July 21, Vladimir Putin said during the meeting with the government that he has hard times understanding his foreign counterparts who separates the pandemic into "ours" and "theirs" and inhibit the registration of Russian vaccines. The head of state underscored that vaccines developed in Russia are "undoubtedly safe and efficient."