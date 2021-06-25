Russian ambassador calls on US to address cybersecurity problems on its territory

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Anatoly Antonov has called on the United States address cybersecurity problems in their country as this matter concerns everyone.

"This issue concerns everyone - both you and me. Today, some 800 US dollars were stolen from a bank card of one of our embassy employees. The problem is not big. But it happened in the United States, and I think the Americans should think, how to straighten things out and stop hacker activities on their territory, to resolve the problem with their own hackers," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

Antonov stressed that Moscow is concerned over the situation in the sphere of cybersecurity and is ready for dialogue with American partners in this sphere. "First contacts on these matters have already been held, but I think it will take time to achieve serious results. But it is very important as cybercrimes is a problem for both the United States and Russia," he added.