Russia, Belarus raise concern over EU policy towards both countries, says top diplomat

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Moscow and Minsk are concerned over the policy that the European Union (EU) pursues towards Russia and Belarus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following the negotiations with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei on Friday.

"We expressed concern over the policy that the European Union pursues towards our countries," Russia’s top diplomat said.

The EU policy line cannot be viewed as constructive "when the principles ‘push back, constrain and engage’ are formulated. This is slightly reminiscent of a breakdown in thinking and can hardly be called sound policy," Lavrov stressed.