Russia ready to promote solution or problem of piracy in Gulf of Guinea — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The problem of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea is acquiring serious dimensions and Russia is prepared to participate in addressing this issue in different ways, including under the auspices of the United Nations, Russian Foreign Minster Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Gabonese counterpart Pacome Moubele-Boubeya in Moscow on Thursday.

"We discussed in detail the need for stepping up the potential of the world community and of African countries in particular in resistance to terrorism and piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, which is acquiring rather serious dimensions," Lavrov said. "There is readiness and a practical result in this respect. Russia and Gabon are participating in corresponding efforts by the international community, including those under the aegis of the United Nations".