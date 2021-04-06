New agreements to open more cooperation opportunities for Russia, Venezuela, says envoy

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Documents on cooperation in various fields signed at a meeting of the high-ranking Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission in Caracas will open up new opportunities for bilateral ties, Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Twelve bilateral documents were signed related to various fields of bilateral cooperation, such as space, energy, tourism, education, pharma and others," the diplomat said. "I think that the agreements reached will serve as a good basis for expansion and strengthening of our ties with Venezuelan partners, open up new opportunities for cooperation," he added.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said after the signing of 12 cooperation documents in late March that Caracas and Moscow demonstrate a perfect relationship between a giant Eurasian power with a global reach and a small South American country, adding that the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission is planned to be held at the end of the next half of the year.