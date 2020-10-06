OPCW Technical Secretariat turns into West’s tool in Navalny case - Russia’s UN envoy

THE UNITED NATIONS, October 6. /TASS/. The Technical Secretariat of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in the situation with Alexey Navalny is turning into the West’s tool of pressure against Moscow similar to the Skripals incident, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Monday.

"Let’s put it bluntly: the OPCW Technical Secretariat is more and more turning into the West’s tool of information and political pressure against undesirable states," the diplomat stressed. "This conclusion increases its involvement in anti-Russian campaigns: we saw this earlier in the case with the Skripals incident <...> today the same thing is unfolding in the eyes around the alleged poisoning of Alexey Navalny in Russia."

According to Nebenzya, due to some reason the Technical Secretariat at the West’s whistle is obediently investigating the case exactly the same way when political conclusions were made on some "irrefutable evidence" of contract poisonings. "Despite this, we invited the OPCW inspectors to Russia to clarify the circumstances of the incident because we really have nothing to hide," he noted.

On March 4, 2018, former GRU (Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate) officer Sergei Skripal, who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain and later swapped for Russian intelligence officers, and his daughter Yulia suffered the effects of the so-called Novichok nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury. Claiming that the substance used in the attack had been a nerve agent allegedly developed in Russia, London rushed to accuse Moscow of being involved in the incident. The Russian side dismissed all of the United Kingdom’s accusations, saying that a program aimed at developing such a substance had existed neither in the Soviet Union nor in Russia. Britain’s military chemical laboratory at Porton Down failed to pinpoint the origin of the substance that allegedly poisoned the Skripals.