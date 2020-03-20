Kremlin says reports about US sanctions against Russia are 'spring aggravation'

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has criticized reports about the likely introduction of sanctions by the United States against Russia for the sake of stabilizing the oil market.

"I would not like to comment on these fakes about possible sanctions. They are rather a side effect of a spring aggravation those suffering from Russophobia have experienced against the backdrop of the coronavirus issue," Peskov told the media on Friday.

The Wall Street Journal quoted on Thursday quoted sources as saying the US authorities were considering the possibility of taking sanctions against Russia in an attempt to stabilize the situation on the oil market.