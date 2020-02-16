Using terrorists for achievement of geopolitical goals is unacceptable - Lavrov

MUNICH, February 16. /TASS/. Converting the Middle East into a theater of geopolitical competition and using terrorists for attainment of goals is unacceptable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at the Munich Security Conference.

Stability of the Euro-Atlantic region cannot be supported in modern conditions without genuinely global cooperation in combating international terrorism, illegal migration, human trafficking, and other cross-border challenges, the minister noted. "Many of them acquired threatening scales as a result of bloody conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa," Lavrov said.

"The international community should create comfortable conditions for peoples of countries of the region to solve problems through the inclusive national dialog without outside interference. I consider unacceptable to transform the territory of these countries into the theater of geopolitical competition and point-scoring. Likewise, to use terrorists for achievement of lucrative geopolitical goals," the Minister added.