Putin to meet with working group for drafting amendments to Russia’s constitution Thursday

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday will meet with the working group for drafting amendments to the constitution, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that focus will be made on key parameters of possible constitutional amendments that have not yet been finally agreed.

"Indeed, Putin will meet with members of the working group for drafting amendments to the Russian constitution on Thursday," he said. "It can be expected that among the topics at the meeting will be key parameters [of the constitutional amendments] that are being discussed within the group."

"So far, we cannot speak about any particular agreed parameters," he stressed.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the date of voting on constitutional amendments has not yet been agreed. It has not yet been decided either whether it would be a working day or a weekend. "There are different points of view, including this one [on voting on a working day that is to be declared a day off]. It has been submitted for discussion, including within the working group," Peskov noted. "No decision has been taken on that matter as of yet. The date of voting has not been announced or agreed."

When asked what the Kremlin thinks about the working group’s initiative to increase the number of senators to be commissioned to the Federation Council upper parliament house by president to 30, the Kremlin spokesman repeated that no concrete decisions had been taken so far. "It just one of the many initiatives advanced within the group. It is rather information about the topics on the agenda in terms of discussions than agreed decisions," Peskov explained.

In his words, "there is no deadline" for the work on the amendments. "Work is underway," he said.

On January 23, Russia’s State Duma lower parliament house unanimously voted to approve the bill in the first reading on the constitutional amendments submitted by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The document, in particular, stipulates expanding the powers of the legislature and the Constitutional Court, a ban on high-ranking officials from holding residence permits in other countries, limiting the number of presidential terms, ensuring the supremacy of Russia’s constitution over international agreements and strengthening the state’s social obligations. The presidential bill also provides for a nationwide public vote on the law on amendments to Russia’s constitution.