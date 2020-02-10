Russian, Japanese top diplomats to meet in Munich

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian and Japanese Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Toshimitsu Motegi, is expected to take place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor MOrgulov said on Monday.

"A meeting between Ministers Lavrov and Motegi in Munich is planned," he said.

The Munich Security Conference will be held on February 14-16. Forty heads of state and government, and about 60 ministers are expected to take part.

The previous meeting between the Russian and Japanese top diplomats took place in the Russian capital city in December 2019.