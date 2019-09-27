Lavrov discusses situation in Venezuela with Chilean foreign minister

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed with his Chilean counterpart Teodoro Ribera the development of bilateral relations and the situation in Venezuela on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The foreign ministers exchanged opinions on relevant global and regional issues, including in the context of Chile's current chairmanship in APEC [Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation]," the foreign ministry said. "Special attention was paid to the situation around Venezuela with an emphasis on ways to establish a political process for overcoming the crisis," the ministry added.

According to the foreign ministry, Lavrov and Ribera also discussed main issues on the Russian-Chilean agenda, including developing political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, and strengthening the bilateral legal framework.