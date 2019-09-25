Putin: Russia supports Venezuelan president’s dialogue with opposition forces

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russia supports all legitimate bodies of power in Venezuela, including the institution of presidency, and President Nicolas Maduro’s dialogue with the opposition forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the Venezuelan leader on Wednesday.

"Russia consistently supports all the legitimate bodies of power in Venezuela, including the institution of presidency and the parliament. And we, undoubtedly, support the dialogue, which you, Mr. President, and the government are holding with the opposition forces. We consider any refusal to hold a dialogue as irrational and harmful for the country and as posing only threats to the population’s well-being," Putin said.

Moscow always supports legitimate bodies of power, Putin added.

The Russian leader also noted cooperation between Moscow and Caracas in the military and technical sphere, which is primarily related to Russia’s commitments to provide maintenance for Russian-made armaments purchased by Venezuela. This relates to delivering spare parts and setting up maintenance centers, he said.

"All this work is proceeding pursuant to the schedule, in strict compliance with our agreements," the Russian president said.