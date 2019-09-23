Maduro says Russia Venezuela’s major pillar in military and energy field

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Venezuela views Russia as its most important partner in military-technical, energy and trade cooperation, the Latin American country’s President Nicolas Maduro said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel on Monday.

"Over the past days, Russia has become our most important pillar in many areas. First, in the sphere of military-technical cooperation. Our relations in military cooperation aimed at maintaining peace are at a very high level. In the energy field, we have established excellent relations between our oil and gas companies. Cooperation in Russian-Venezuelan trade is also flourishing as well as in cultural, diplomatic and political spheres," Maduro said, noting that Russia is always helping Venezuela.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Venezuelan leader was expected to pay a visit to Russia in the near future. In July, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov discussed preparations for Maduro’s visit to Russia during his trip to Caracas.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez paid a visit to Moscow on August 19-21. During her visit, she met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and announced that agreements in new areas of cooperation with Russia had been reached.