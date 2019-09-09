Moscow, Paris to continue cooperation for preserving nuclear deal with Iran — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia and France are going to push ahead with cooperation in order to preserve the nuclear deal with Iran, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a joint news conference following a 2+2 meeting of Russian and French foreign and defense ministers in Moscow on Monday.

"We agreed to go ahead with cooperation for the purpose of preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program," he said. "It is our common conviction this plan has no sound alternative."

He said Russia welcomed the "initiatives put forward by France and its president for the sake of achieving agreements that would make it possible to preserve the JCPOA to the full extent and safeguard all of Iran’s legitimate commercial interests this plan incorporates."