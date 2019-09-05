Russian Defense Ministry denies media report three officers were killed in Syria

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has dismissed the daily Vedomosti’s report three Russian military servicemen were killed in Syria on Wednesday.

"There are no Russian observation posts in the area of Jurin, Idlib province. Media rumors about the death of Russian military servicemen there have nothing to do with reality," the Defense Ministry said.

The daily Vedomosti on Thursday quoted a military-diplomatic source as saying that three Russian officers were killed and two others injured in an incident near the community of Jurin, the de-escalation zone Idlib at 22:00 local time on September 4. According to the daily’s source a group of eight servicemen was moving towards an outpost without crossing the line of the conflict. Thirty meters away from the observation post two explosions occurred.