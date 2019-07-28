Work on deal with Iran proceeds in right direction - Russian senior diplomat

VIENNA, July 28. /TASS/. Discussions on how to save the Iran nuclear deal are proceeding in the right direction, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Sunday after a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"Today’s meeting consisted of two segments," he said. "Segment one, the meeting proper, which considered several items of the agenda, mostly linked with Iran’s steps on scaling back its commitments and possible reaction of other participants in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to these actions."

"And the other aspect - resumption of the economic not even advantages but economic returns Iran used to have before the United States imposed another package of sanctions, including a ban of oil exports, and announced its policy of maximum pressure on Iran," Ryabkov noted. "In principle, everything proceeds in the right direction, including the launch of the INSTEX vehicle.".