Number of tigers worldwide increases by 40% over 12 years — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The number of tigers worldwide has significantly increased over recent years yet in some countries these species are still endangered, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video address to the participants of the Second International Tiger Forum on Monday.

He reiterated that the new forum was planned 12 years ago in St. Petersburg during the so-called Tiger Summit held for the first time ever.

"We are happy that many shared goals set back then have been achieved. Since 2010, the total number of these exquisitely gorgeous predators has grown by 40% worldwide. That said, despite all efforts, in some countries the tigers have disappeared over the time that passed since the summit and in some their lives are still endangered," the Russian leader said. He called for bolstering international cooperation and exchanging expertise in this sphere.

"I am noting with pleasure the efforts of our colleagues from India, Nepal, Bhutan, China where the populations of this large wild cat are steadily growing," Putin went on. He noted that 12 years ago no more than 390 adult tigers lived in the wild in Russia "while now there are about 750 of them together with cubs."

The head of state said that this was the result of systemic measures at the state level and coordinated work by Russian scientists, activists and environmental agencies.

The Second International Tiger Forum has opened within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). Experts and official will discuss the results of implementing the 12-year program on tiger conservation and set new tasks. Additionally, it is planned to enhance information exchange mechanisms, the effective international coordination of actions and plan new events on cooperation.