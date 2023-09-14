Investigators to check Ukrainian official’s remarks for threats against Russian reporters

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Chairman of Russia’s Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin ordered to inspect the remarks, made by Ukrainian territorial defense representative Sarah Ashton-Cirillo and published in mass media, for threats against Russian reporters, the Committee press office told TASS.

"Alexander Bastrykin ordered the Main Investigative Directorate to inspect the remarks, made official representative of Ukrainian armed forces’ territorial defense forces Sarah Ashton-Cirillo and published in mass media, for threats against Russian reporters. After the inspection, a legal assessment of the statement will be provided," the press office said.

Previously, journalist Alexander Kots published a fragment on Asthon-Cirillo’s video address, in which she made threats against representatives of Russian media.