VLADIKAVKAZ, October 15. /TASS/. A riot broke out in a penal colony in Vladikavkaz in the Russian republic of North Ossetia with about 200 inmates participating, a source in the region’s law enforcement told TASS.

"About 200 people caused disturbances in the colony," the source said.

So far, TASS does not have the official confirmation of this information.