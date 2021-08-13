Another woman dies from injuries suffered in Voronezh bus explosion, governor says

VORONEZH, August 13. /TASS/. Another woman who suffered injuries in a bus explosion in the Russian city of Voronezh has died in hospital, regional Governor Alexander Gusev said on Friday. The number of people killed in the blast has risen to two.

"Another injured woman, born in 1966, has died at Emergency Care Hospital Number 1. I extend my condolences to her family and friends. As I have said, I will later specify what financial assistance those affected will get," the governor wrote on Telegram.

The explosion occurred on a passenger bus on Thursday night, leaving 19 injured. Investigators are looking into various possible causes of the incident, a criminal case has been launched. The authorities said earlier that the bus ran on diesel fuel and there was no gas equipment installed in the vehicle.