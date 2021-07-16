Passengers of An-28 plane hard landed in Tomsk sustained no serious injuries

TOMSK, July 16. /TASS/. None of the passengers of the An-28 plane that made a hard landing in the Tomsk Regions sustained any serious injuries, according to preliminary findings, a regional emergency response unit representative told TASS Friday.

"According to preliminary findings, nobody was seriously injured," the source said.

He specified that the plane passengers will be examined in the settlement of Bakchar during the rescue helicopter refueling, and later they will be delivered to the Tomsk regional clinical hospital. Earlier reports indicated that three hospitals in the Tomsk Region were put on high alert over the An-28 hard landing. The plane, which disappeared from radars earlier, belongs to the Siberian Light Aviation airline. The plane was carrying 19 people, all of them survived the incident.

The crew did not report any malfunctions, all pre-flight inspections were made, and the plane was deemed technically sound. According to the airline’s deputy CEO Alexander Geniyevsky, the flight was delayed for 10 hours due to bad weather.

The search and rescue operation involved three Mi-8 helicopters and a parachute landing unit. An investigation and a criminal case have been initiated over the incident.