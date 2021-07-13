6.0 earthquake jolts Kamchatka’s coast

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has been recorded in Kamchatka, with local residents feeling the tremors, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate for the Kamchatka Region informed on its website.

"A magnitude 6.0 earthquake occurred at coordinates 52 degrees 60 minutes of north latitude and 160 degrees 58 minutes of east longitude at a depth of 33 kilometers. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 136 kilometers to the east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky," the message informs.

In separate districts of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, tremors were felt up to the magnitude of 4.0. There have been no calls to regional emergency services by local citizens.

According to the regional emergencies ministry department, no damage to buildings has been discovered as a result of the earthquake.

On Tuesday, a magnitude 4.9 earthquake was registered 154 kilometers away from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, however, local residents did not feel the tremors.