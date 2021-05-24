Wildfires detected in 13 Russian regions

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry has documented wildfires on the territory of 13 Russian regions, the ministry’s press service informed TASS.

"In the past week, over 3,000 thermal hotspots have been detected. As of today, wildfires have been documented in 13 regions. A special fire prevention mode is active in 44 regions and is partially active in 14 regions," the ministry said.

Over 230 Russian emergency workers and 30 equipment units are working in the Tyumen Region, where the wildfire situation is the most difficult. Russian Emergencies Ministry aircrafts dumped over 1,000 tonnes of water on the affected area. "There is no threat to populated areas," the press service informed.