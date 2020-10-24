Ten sailors rescued, three more missing after blast on tanker in Sea of Azov

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Ten sailors have been rescued, but three more are missing after an explosion on a tanker in the Sea of Azov, the Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport told TASS on Saturday.

"The tanker was empty, but purportedly, there was an explosion of residual fuel vapor. Ten people have been rescued. Three are missing. A search operation is underway," the spokesperson said.

An emergency occurred in the Sea of Azov when the General Azi Aslanov tanker was sailing under the Russian flag from the Rostov Region, having passed through the Kerch Strait. A search and rescue operation is underway.