Russian citizen gets 9 years in strict-security prison for financing terrorism

VORONEZH, January 16. /TASS/. A Moscow court has sentenced a resident of the southern Russian city of Voronezh to nine years in a strict-security prison for transferring funds to a member of the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), the regional branch of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported on Thursday.

"The second western district military court has found Russian citizen Kemran Madzhidov, born in 1991 and residing in Voronezh, guilty of committing a crime under part 1.1, article 205.1 of Russia’s Criminal Code (‘Assistance to Terrorist Activity in the Form of Financing’). The court has ruled to sentence him to 9 years in a strict-security prison," the FSB’s regional branch said.

According to the FSB, Madzhidov advocates radical Islam and numerously rendered financial assistance to a member of illegal armed formations and international terrorist groups on the territory of Middle East countries.

"From February to September 2018, he transferred about $2,500 to a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization outlawed in Russia, using the Qiwi electronic purse and bank cards," the press office of the FSB’s regional branch said in a statement.

Madzhidov tried to hide from the criminal prosecution in Makhachkala in the North Caucasus Republic of Dagestan but was detained by local security officers and delivered to the Voronezh temporary detention center, the statement says.