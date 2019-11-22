Gunfire in downtown Sukhumi claims two lives

SUKHUMI, November 22. /TASS/. Preliminary reports suggest that two people have died in gunfire in the center of Abkhazia’s capital, Sukhumi, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry of Abkhazia told TASS.

"According to the preliminary information, the gunfire killed two," he said.

Abkhaz Interior Minister Garri Arshba told TASS that the victims were identified - a man and a woman, Abkhaz citizens. The woman was a waitress.

"Preliminary reports point to two injured," he said. They were rushed to hospital, their condition is yet to be determined, the minister added.