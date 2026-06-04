Aeromax Group showcases B-200 unmanned cargo helicopter at exhibition in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Aeromax, the developer and manufacturer of unmanned aircraft systems, has showcased its new B-200 unmanned helicopter, designed for delivering cargo weighing up to 200 kg to hard-to-reach areas, a TASS correspondent reports from the HeliRussia 2026 International Helicopter Industry Exhibition.

"This is the B-200 unmanned helicopter, which can carry a payload of 200 kg. The helicopter is designed for operation in the Far North and, in principle, across the Russian Federation. That’s why it has a gasoline engine, which is easy to operate in northern conditions. This aircraft is used to deliver spare parts to drilling rigs and oil and gas production facilities," said Aeromax representative Stepan Druganin. He noted that flight tests of the development are currently being completed. "We plan to put the unmanned helicopter into operation in August," Druganin added.

The Aeromax Group develops and manufactures unmanned aircraft systems, navigation, onboard, and ground equipment. Its own fleet of aircraft performs aviation missions across Russia.