Russia must use its potential in times of drastic changes — Putin

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The global economy experiences profound changes at the moment and Russia must use its transport and logistical potential in the light of that, President Vladimir Putin said when opening facilities in Russian regions via a video link.

"Russia boasts a huge logistical and transit potential. Considering drastic changes in the global economy, we are obliged to use it with maximized efficiency, in order to diversify global logistical flows and offer new, safer, reliable and beneficial routes," the head of state stressed.

Creation of the transport framework inside the country "is fully accommodated in our plans to take part in forming of new international transport and logistical thoroughfares," Putin added.