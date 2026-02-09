Il-114-300 aircraft planned to be certified in coming months — Russian minister

RIYADH, February 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Il-114-300 aircraft is expected to be certified in the coming months, Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov told reporters on the sidelines of the Innoprom exhibition in Saudi Arabia.

"We certified the Tu-214 last year, with the Il-114 likely be our next aircraft in the coming months. We hope that Rosaviatsiya (Federal Agency for Air Transport - TASS) and the certification centers will issue the certificate. And then, of course, there will be a whole series of further capability enhancements for these aircraft, because not all technical capabilities are certified at once. It is a lengthy process," he said.

After this, the import-substituting Superjet is expected to receive certification. The MC-21 aircraft should also be certified by the end of this year, the minister added.

