Crypto market cap falls by almost 50% since October 2025 — CoinMarketCap

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Crypto market capitalization across all exchanges has fallen by almost 50% since October 2025, losing over $2 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

As of October 7, the crypto market volume was $4.28 trillion. Bitcoin accounted for 58.18% ($2.49 trillion), Ethereum (ETH) accounted for 13.22% ($565.65 billion), and other stablecoins and cryptocurrencies accounted for 28.6% ($1.24 trillion).

As of 12:45 p.m. Moscow time (09:45 a.m.), the crypto market capitalization was $2.26 trillion. In particular Bitcoin accounted for 58.4% ($1.31 trillion), Ethereum for 10.2% ($229.95 billion), and other cryptocurrencies for 31.4% ($708.64 billion).

Since October 7, crypto market capitalization has fallen by 47.2%, losing $2.02 trillion.

According to Binance data as of 1:35 p.m. Moscow time (10:35 a.m. GMT), the price of Bitcoin had fallen by 7.81% to $65,992,000.