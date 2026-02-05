Kolibri cargo drone successfully tested in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, February 5. /TASS/. Tests of a heavy-lift drone have been successfully carried out in St. Petersburg. The drone will be used for cargo delivery, the press service of the St. Petersburg Committee for Industrial Policy, Innovation, and Trade reported.

"The Kolibri drone is classified as heavy-lift. <…> Depending on the modification, the platform will deliver cargo of various dimensions and weights," the statement reads.

At the test site, automatic QR code scanning technology was tested to ensure the Kolibri drone’s correct landing at a given point in accordance with the established route. Precise execution of this function is critical for the unmanned courier drone.

The tests were aimed mainly at confirming the reliability of cargo delivery technology using autonomous flight modes, including interaction between the unmanned aerial vehicle's hardware and software system and the precision landing positioning system.

"St. Petersburg’s flight test infrastructure currently allows for regular drone testing by technology park residents. This will accelerate the development and implementation of new types of drones in key sectors of the economy, boost production volumes, and facilitate funding under government support programs," Chairman of the St. Petersburg Committee for Industrial Policy, Innovation, and Trade Alexander Sitov said.