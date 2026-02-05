Rosatom secures full IAEA backing for Hungary’s Paks-2 nuclear project

PAKS /Hungary/, February 5. /TASS/. Rosatom has received full support from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the construction of Hungary’s Paks-2 Nuclear Power Plant, head of the Russian state nuclear corporation Alexey Likhachev told reporters after the ceremony marking the pouring of the first concrete into the foundation of the plant under construction.

"We have received absolute priority support for our Hungarian project from the International Atomic Energy Agency. This is extremely important for us," Likhachev said, responding to a TASS correspondent’s question about the outcome of his meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

The meeting was held in a trilateral format in Paks. Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto, also took part in the talks.