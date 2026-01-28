India shows interest in Russia’s Il-114-300 and SJ-100 Aircraft

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Indian partners are showing strong interest in the potential purchase of Russia’s latest medium-range aircraft, the Il-114-300 and the Superjet 100 (SJ-100), Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Gennady Abramenkov told Rossiya-24 TV channel on the sidelines of the Wings India air show.

"Civil aviation in India is currently experiencing significant growth — up to 50 airports are being opened on a regular basis. Accordingly, air traffic is increasing, and new regional aircraft are needed. That is why we chose Wings India as the platform for the debut of our new import-substituted aircraft — the Il-114-300 and the Superjet 100. We see strong interest from our partners, including in the potential acquisition of these aircraft," he said.

The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), part of the Rostec state corporation, with the support of Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Russian Trade Mission in India, presented the import-substituted SJ-100 and the latest turboprop Il-114-300 at the air show. This marked the world premiere of two aircraft developed in Russia.