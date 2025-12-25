First unit of Akkuyu power plant to be launched in 2026 — Rosatom

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The physical and energized launch of the first unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant is scheduled for 2026, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"We target the next year," the chief executive said.

The Akkuyu construction project was exposed to the adverse effect of all the restrictions and sanctions imposed on Russia, Likhachev said. "This is the disintegration of the payment system, and rejection of the suppliers that already made equipment, specifically Siemens, I reiterate, to deliver the already paid manufactured equipment to the plant," the chief executive stressed. The company had to find new solutions from friendly countries and search for new financing mechanisms, Likhachev added.