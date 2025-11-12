Price of gold futures exceeds $4,200 per troy ounce first since October 21

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The price of gold futures contracts for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has risen above $4,200 per troy ounce for the first time since October 21, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 7:32 p.m. Moscow time (4:32 p.m. GMT) the gold price was up by 2.06% at $4,200.9 per troy ounce. By 8 p.m. Moscow time (5 p.m. GMT) the price of gold had extended gains to 2.18% as it traded at $4,206.2 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver futures for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange has risen above $53 per troy ounce for the first time since October 17, 2025. As of 8 p.m. Moscow time (5 p.m. GMT), the price of the precious metal was up by 5.34% at $53.455 per troy ounce.